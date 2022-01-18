Hart board slated to approve, adopt adjusted trustee area boundaries

The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board is slated Wednesday to discuss and adopt new boundaries for the district’s five trustee areas.

The review and future adoption of new boundaries follows the 2020 U.S. Census Data being released, and the Hart district board is one of many legislative bodies, both in the Santa Clarita Valley as well as throughout the state and country, that saw changes needed to be made to bring their boundaries into accordance with the law.

Two options for future breakdowns of voter areas — which will then vote for a single member to represent their immediate community — were presented to the board by Davis Demographics last month, with the express goal of making each area achieve population equality, sharing a common border and being compact.

In terms of the districts, Trustee Area 1, which is currently represented by Linda Storli, includes northeast Valencia, a northern part of Stevenson Ranch and most if not all of Castaic, was the least affected by the latest census. However, all four others including: Trustee Area 2, represented by Bob Jensen, Trustee Area 3, represented by Cherise Moore, Trustee Area 4, represented by James Webb, and Trustee Area 5, represented by Joe Messina, were impacted relatively more.

Trustee Area 1 lost an approximate 259 residents, while Trustee Area 2, which includes Stevenson Ranch and the western half of Newhall, lost 3,595 residents. Trustee Area 3, which includes the other side of Newhall and Canyon Country up to Solamint, gained 1,555 in population, Trustee Area 4 (east Canyon Country, some Saugus and Acton) gained 5,532, and Trustee Area 5 (primarily Saugus) lost 3,235.

The approximate total population for the Hart district is 287,283 with 183,262 in voting age. The target for each area is 57,457 total residents.

The district is required to submit its new map to Los Angeles County by the Feb. 28 deadline.

The governing board’s regular meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the district’s administrative office, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway. The meeting will be livestreamed for those who do not wish to comply with the live meeting mask requirement: https://youtu.be/WoGMtanQB_0.