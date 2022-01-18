Henry Mayo nears COVID-19 hospitalization record

As health care providers and institutions continue to report elevated numbers of cases and deaths as a result of the most recent winter surge, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials announced Monday they had 91 COVID-19 patients hospitalized locally.

The highest number of patients hospitalized locally on any given day was set on Jan. 8, 2021, when 104 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized at Henry Mayo. The number of hospitalized patients jumped 19.7% since Friday, with the hospital reporting it had, at the time of this story’s publication, 91 COVID-19 patients coming out of the weekend, 13 of whom were receiving ICU-level status treatment.

Additionally, Patrick Moody, a spokesman for the hospital, reported one additional death, bringing the hospital’s total number of COVID-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 201.

On Monday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported nearly 10 times the number of cases that it had a month earlier on Dec. 17, with 31,576 new cases and 27 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours.

“The number of cases and deaths are likely to reflect reporting delays over the holiday weekend,” read a Public Health Department press release, later adding: “There are 4,564 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized, nearly six times the number from one month ago when 772 people were hospitalized.”

All COVID-19 services are free to L.A. County residents and can be accessed by anyone regardless of insurance or immigration status. To find a COVID-19 vaccine site near you, visit VaccinateLACounty.com, or to find a testing site, visit covid19.lacounty.gov/testing.

Public Health officials also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Monday:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 31,576

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 2,289,045

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 27

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 28,086

Hospitalizations countywide: 4,564

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Jan. 17: 91, with 1,863 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 1,124, 881 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 60,182

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of Jan. 17: 383