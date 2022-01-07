Jonah Hill Weight Loss 2022 Journey – Is He Skinny Now? Before and After Result

Who is Jonah Hill?

Some people call him ‘Johan’, ‘Jona’ and I at one time called him ‘Johan Hills’.

But whichever way you call him, that doesn’t change the fact that he is still one of the most successful Hollywood stars of all time.

Can you remember the comedy movies like ‘Superbad,’ ‘Moneyball’ and ‘The Wolf of Wall Street‘?

Jonah Hill must really be feeling motivated in the gym these days. After debuting a much slimmer figure back in March, the Academy Award-nominated (Moneyball, The Wolf of Wall Street) actor has continued his weight loss quest.

A few months later, Hill’s physique looks almost unrecognizable compared to his burly figure in films like Superbad, The Sitter, and This Is the End, making for quite the body transformation. Hill has been continuing his workouts in the gym and now is showing some very solid arm definition in the most recent pics.

His secret to weight loss

Hill lost the weight by correcting his unhealthy diet, he told ABC News at the time. “I wish there was some crazy thing that I did, like a pill or a genie or something, but I went to see a nutritionist, and he told me what to eat to change my habits and stuff.”

While Hill’s Superbad character, Seth, wasn’t exactly a jogging enthusiast, in real life the actor says running was a good way for him to ease into exercising. He told Kidd Kraddick that he “started physically running instead of emotionally running.”

He also told the radio show he began doing 10 push-ups a day and eventually worked his way up to doing 100 push-ups a day.

After debuting his lean and athletic figure in June, Jonah Hill has continued to keep himself in shape. Hill shows off some real solid muscle definition in his arms as he takes a walk in New York City on July 20, 2017.

When it comes to transformations, no one does it better than celebrities — especially in terms of showcasing dramatic weight loss and revamping their bodies. Jonah Hill is just one example.

The actor’s weight-loss journey first began in 2011 but resumed in 2017 after he worked hard to lose the 40 lbs he gained for his 2015 role in War Dogs. To do so, he enlisted the help of a nutritionist and trainer and even got advice from some trim and toned friends, including his 21 Jump Street costar Channing Tatum.

“I gained weight for this movie War Dogs, and then I wanted to get in better shape, so I called Channing Tatum and said, ‘Hey, if I ate less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape?’” Hill recalled on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in August 2016. “And [Tatum] said, ‘Yes, you dumb motherf–ker, of course, you will. It’s the simplest thing in the entire world.’”

The Superbad star got real in October 2018 about struggling with his weight.

“I think everybody has a version of themselves — I call it, like, a snapshot, let’s say, at some point in your life, of the person you are,” he explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show at the time. “You’re trying to kind of hide from the world or [it] makes you feel a certain way, and even if you get success or you grow up or you become good-looking or whatever, the things that you think will fix the thing, you kind of carry some part of that with you. So, for me, it’s definitely being, like, this 14-year-old kid, being overweight, wanting to fit in with these skaters and hip-hop kids and just feeling lonely and maybe not understanding my own worth.”

JONAH Hill has asked fans to stop commenting on his body.

The 37-year-old actor, whose weight has fluctuated throughout the years and with his varied movie roles, took to Instagram to share the message on Wednesday.

Jonah Hill is opening up about his long-time struggle with weight and body image. In an honest sit-down interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the 34-year-old actor said growing up in the spotlight left him vulnerable to criticisms about his body.

“I think everybody has a version of themselves ― I call it a snapshot ― at some point in life… [you’re] trying to hide from the world. Even if you get success or grow up or become good-looking or whatever … you kind of carry some part of that with you,” he told DeGeneres. “For me, it’s definitely being like this 14-year-old kid, being overweight, wanting to fit in with these skaters and hip-hop kids, and just feeling lonely and maybe not understanding my own worth.”

