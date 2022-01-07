Kelly Osbourne Weight Loss 2022 Celebrates 85-Pound Weight Loss – Before and After Result

Kelly Osbourne looks almost unrecognisable as she showcases her incredible six stone weight loss transformation in new snap

She previously admitted that gastric sleeve surgery was ‘the best thing’ she’d ever done.

And Kelly Osbourne looked almost recognisable when she showcased her incredible six stone weight loss transformation on Instagram on Saturday.

‘Suns out buns out,’ wrote the reality TV star, 36, alongside the stunning portrait where her lilac tresses were styled into two cute plaited buns.

Kelly Osbourne recently revealed she’s down 85 pounds and how she lost the weight.

The reality show star opened up about going to therapy to “fix my head” and having gastric sleeve surgery.

Kelly says the surgery “is the best thing I have ever done.”

· Kelly Osbourne just rang in her 36thbirthday (HBD, Kelly!), and she showed off her recent 85-pound weight loss while celebrating.

· Kelly kicked off her special day with a HollyGold Productions-sponsored birthday party at the Yamashiro Hollywood restaurant. There was a red carpet set up for the event (because why not?), and she wore a black cloth face mask that said “VOTE” on it in several colors. Kelly also rocked a form-fitting black cut-out dress, and she generally looked amazing.

Kelly Osbourne Opens Up About Her 90-Pound Weight Loss

Kelly Osbourne has undergone a major weight loss transformation over the past year following her gastric sleeve procedure, shedding a staggering 90 pounds along the way. However, getting to this point hasn’t been without its hiccups. In a new interview, Osbourne opens up about losing the weight, her sobriety, and why she’s happier than ever.

She says her weight loss made her feel “amazing.”

In a new interview with Extra, Osbourne reveals that she has nothing but positive things to say about her slimdown.

“I was so f***ing happy and I felt amazing,” she explained. However, it wasn’t media scrutiny or pressure from others that spurred her transformation. “I did it for me,” she said.

While Osbourne had her own reasons for wanting to transform her body, she said that many people assume they know what prompted her journey. “Everyone was so, like, caught up in how, how I look. They never asked me how I felt,” said the star.

However, Osbourne said she’s eager to see what the next chapter of her life holds. “I’m excited about what I don’t know. I’m excited about what I do know… the world is scary right now, but… it’s an honor to be a part of the world.”

Kelly Osbourne revealed that she’s lost 85 pounds in a recent Instagram post.

On a new podcast, she also revealed that she underwent gastric sleeve surgery two years ago.

Her weight loss revelations comes after a decade of dieting on what’s thought to be a mostly plant-based diet.

On how weight played a role in her mental health struggles:

Kelly began to open up about her struggles with diet and nutrition, and how it parlayed into her battle with addiction, around five years after the finale of The Osbournes. In an emotional interview with Shape magazine in 2010, Kelly admitted that harsh criticism from viewers and the press catapulted her into a dangerous emotional state.

Overcoming the odds. Over the years, Kelly Osbourne has shared her struggles and successes surrounding her sobriety, weight loss and other personal moments.

“I got sober,” the former Fashion Police host exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2021. “I replaced drugs and alcohol with food, my body metabolized differently. Once I got sober and I gained weight uncontrollably, it was insane. [People] kept telling me, ‘You should do the [gastric sleeve] surgery.’ I was so against it. … I thought the surgery was a cop-out and that it was like cheating. That couldn’t be further from the truth. What the surgery did was give me a fighting chance.”

The Masked Singer alum previously revealed in August 2020 that she had lost 85 pounds after having the procedure two years earlier.

“I lost, like, I want to say 35 pounds, 40 pounds, and then I stopped losing weight,” she told Us. “I just stopped because I didn’t listen to what they said. I just thought it was going to be a quick fix. I’d be done. I’d be skinny. [I thought I] didn’t have to work out or do anything. I could not have been more wrong. You have to do every single thing that they tell you to do when you do the surgery, or it doesn’t work.”

Kelly has lost a whopping 80 pounds.

She has been very honest about her dramatic weight loss.

In August 2020 Kelly revealed she’d had gastric sleeve surgery to help her lose weight.

Her mum Sharon Osbourne had a gastric bypass procedure in 1999.

Kelly spoke on the Hollywood Raw with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn podcast and said she didn’t care what people think.

She admitted: “I had surgery; I don’t give a f*** what anyone has to say.

“I did it, I’m proud of it, they can suck s**t. I did the gastric sleeve.

“All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost 2 years ago.

“I will never ever ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done.”

The Fashion Police alum further explained: “I want to be very clear about this kind of surgery I had. I didn’t have a gastric bypass.

The 36-year-old, who has been very open about shedding six stone, posed up with her purple hair in two buns – leaving her followers gobsmacked.

She looked a far cry from the teenager fans grew to love when she appeared on her family’s hit reality TV show.

Taking to Instagram to discuss her look, some fans accused her of having enhancements or surgery.

One person wrote: “Did you also get lips done? Or make up done all around them? Look way different.”