Man arrested in connection to New Year’s Day shooting

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Crime Impact Team reported Tuesday that they believe they have apprehended the suspect responsible for a New Year’s Day shooting in Canyon Country that sent a wounded pregnant woman to the hospital.

Although much of the information surrounding the investigation remained unknown on Tuesday, due to the investigators’ report having not yet been filed, deputies said they believe the 28-year-old Palmdale man in their custody, identified as Francisco Lopez, had been responsible for the shooting that was first reported at approximately 1:45 a.m. on the 29200 block of Florabunda Road.

“There was a female adult that was possibly pregnant that had been shot at the location,” said Sgt. Dmitry Barkon at the time of the incident.

Initial reports indicated that a fight had broken out at a party, and the suspect who’d been kicked out returned with a gun, according to Sgt. Brian Shreves of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

A struggle for the gun ensued, and the victim was reportedly hit in the stomach, Shreves said.

The gunshot wound was a through-and-through that did not hit any vital organs, and both she and the baby were reportedly in stable condition, Shreves said in the days following the shooting.

The suspect reportedly fled prior to deputies’ arrival.

On Monday, the man was reportedly located and arrested by the CIT deputies in Palmdale. He was then transported to the SCV Sheriff’s Station and booked on suspicion of assault with a firearm with bail set at $100,000.

According to SCV Sheriff’s Station booking logs, he was released on bond later Monday evening. He is scheduled to appear in Department S at the San Fernando Courthouse on Wednesday for his arraignment.