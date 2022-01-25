Man arrested on suspicion of brandishing imitation firearm

A man was arrested in Castaic on Monday after witnesses alleged that he had brandished a pellet gun at people, telling them it was a real firearm, according to law enforcement officials.

The arrest stems from a call at approximately 8:45 a.m., according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“It was reported a male Hispanic adult was sitting in front of a residence on the 30700 block of San Martinez Road in Val Verde in a gray Toyota with a shotgun, getting in and out of the vehicle arguing with people,” said Arriaga. “It was later updated that the disturbing party drove away, last seen eastbound on Arlington Street in Val Verde.”

The man is believed to have then once again returned to San Martinez Road a second and third time, according to Arriaga.

“At approximately 1:47 pm, a call was received that the disturbing party was at the 30700 block of San Martinez in Val Verde with what was now described as a rifle,” said Arriaga. “A short period later the disturbing party drove away again.”

The man was spotted once again by deputies at the 31500 block of Ridge Route Road in Castaic and detained pending investigation.

“During investigation, they learned the weapon was a pellet gun,” said Arriaga. “They arrested the male for brandishing an imitation firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.”

The investigation of the incident, as of the publication of this story, remains ongoing.