Man arrested on suspicion of rape returns to court

A Canyon Country man arrested on suspicion of rape with the use of drugs and intoxicants returned to court on Wednesday.

Isaac Phillips, 20, was arrested on Sept. 22 on suspicion of rape in connection to an alleged attack that occurred in March on the 27000 block of Sophia Lane in Canyon Country, according to Sgt. Brian Hudson of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Bureau.

Phillips has been charged with two counts of rape by intoxication. Investigators said that he is believed to be an acquaintance of the victim’s friend.

He is slated to return to court on March 3 for a prelim setting. During a prelim setting, the judge and opposing attorneys agree on a date for a preliminary hearing — when the bench decides if there’s enough evidence for the case to go to trial.

Phillips is being held in lieu of $300,000 bail.