Pedestrians struck by vehicles in separate incidents

In two separate incidents, pedestrians were struck by vehicles over the past two days.

The first incident involved one pedestrian transported to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Valencia on Friday.

The collision was first reported at 7:01 a.m. at the 23000 block of Via Barra, near Wiley Canyon Road and Orchard Village Road, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

The pedestrian’s condition is unknown, according to Fire Department Supervisor Melanie Flores.

On Saturday at 12:15 p.m., firefighters responded to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the Costco parking lot in the 18000 block of Via Princessa in Canyon Country, according to Fire Department Supervisor Ed Pickett.

The call was closed at 12:48 p.m. with the pedestrian not needing transportation to the hospital.