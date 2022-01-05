Robbery in Newhall turns into pursuit, ends in Lancaster

A police pursuit began in Santa Clarita after reports of two male suspects committing a robbery Tuesday, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

Law enforcement reported around 6:20 p.m. that a robbery occurred near Lyons Avenue and Valley Street at the Walgreens in Newhall.

Additionally, dispatchers reported to sheriff’s deputies that the suspects might be armed.

The vehicle was reportedly a red four-door Kia sedan that made its way northbound on Highway 14 toward Agua Dulce.

CHP Officer Edgar Figueroa said SCV Sheriffs Station deputies initially handled the call, but at 6:42 p.m., CHP was notified and 20 minutes later began pursuing the suspects.

Additionally, Aero Bureau support from the LASD was requested to help maintain visual contact with the suspects, who began to speed and drive erratically on Highway 14.

Spikes were set up at the Avenue K overpass in Lancaster, and the vehicle’s right front tires hit the strip but continued to drive.

The vehicle went eastbound on Avenue I and the suspects began to flee on foot with a last known location of 10th Street and West Lancaster Boulevard,

The driver was taken into custody at 7:12 p.m. A passenger suspect fled on foot and was pursued by the CHP K-9 unit, and a containment was set up, according to Figueroa.

At 7:17 p.m., the passenger suspect was detained at gunpoint and uncooperative; law enforcement searched the area for potential contraband.