Robbery suspect remains on the loose

Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at Dooly’s Liquor & Market in Newhall on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2021. The suspect allegedly used a metal pipe that was not present on scene and remains at large. Chris Torres/The Signal
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a reported armed robbery in Newhall Saturday.  

The incident was reported shortly after 2:44 p.m. on the 22500 block of 14th Street, near Dooly’s Liquor & Market, according to Sgt. Dmitry Barkon with the SCV Sheriff’s Station. 

The suspect reportedly wielded a metal pipe at the victim and “stole currency” and other items. Additionally, the informant identified the suspect, and no arrests have been made, with the suspect still at large. 

“My understanding is the victim and suspect knew each other,” Barkon said.  

Victor Corral Martinez is a reporter for The Signal. He's new at the newspaper but grew up in the Santa Clarita Valley. Have a story to share? Reach out at [email protected]

