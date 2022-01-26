SCV resident claims $38 million Lotto ticket

News Release

After almost two months, Santa Clarita Valley resident William Walgamuth has claimed his $38 million SuperLotto Plus jackpot.

Walgamuth purchased a SuperLotto Plus ticket on Nov. 27 at a Plum Canyon Shell gas station on Skyline Ranch Road, according to a news release. The winning numbers were 1, 11, 27, 31, 36 and the Mega number 22.

“I always knew I would win,” Walgamuth said in the release from the California Lottery. “I even have a Post-it on my computer reminding me to visualize sitting at my table making a list of what I would do once I won the lottery.”

According to Walgamuth, he’s had that note for years.

Walgamuth, a retiree, said he began his winning weekend like any other – prayer journaling with his wife, like they do every morning. Then he went into his neighborhood gas station and bought nine SuperLotto Plus jackpot tickets.

He didn’t even realize he’d won, he said.

“This is a wonderful gift, and this win is all about my family,” Walgamuth said. “I want to take care of my family, my wife and kids. We had been feeling like it was coming soon, and here it is.”

In addition to Walgamuth’s $38 million, Plum Canyon Shell also received a $190,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.