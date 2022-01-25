SCV Water: Public encouraged to participate in redistricting meeting

News Release



The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is scheduled to hold the first of two redistricting meetings on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and the public is invited to participate. The hearing will undertake a review of the current electoral division boundaries and share proposed mapping options for division boundaries.

The redistricting process must not draw divisions to encourage political parties, must consider geography and topography, and must maintain connections in the community.

According to the 2020 Census, the current division boundaries result in an almost perfectly balanced distribution.

No action will be taken at the first meeting. However, community input is encouraged and additional opportunity for public participation will also be available.

You can access the Zoom meeting at scvwa.zoomgov.com/j/1614486505 or use the webinar ID 1614486505 on Zoom.