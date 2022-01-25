SCV Water: Public encouraged to participate in redistricting meeting

FILE
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

News Release 
 

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is scheduled to hold the first of two redistricting meetings on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and the public is invited to participate. The hearing will undertake a review of the current electoral division boundaries and share proposed mapping options for division boundaries. 

The redistricting process must not draw divisions to encourage political parties, must consider geography and topography, and must maintain connections in the community. 

According to the 2020 Census, the current division boundaries result in an almost perfectly balanced distribution. 

No action will be taken at the first meeting. However, community input is encouraged and additional opportunity for public participation will also be available. 

You can access the Zoom meeting at scvwa.zoomgov.com/j/1614486505 or use the webinar ID 1614486505 on Zoom. 

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS