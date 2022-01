Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital welcomed the Santa Clarita Valley’s first baby of 2022 early Saturday morning.

The newborn boy arrived at 6:35 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

The parents of the SCV’s first baby of 2022 asked not to be identified in news coverage.

Following delivery, the parents will receive a complimentary gourmet dinner, a photo session, a shirt for the newborn, in-house massage and access to mental health postpartum support session for parents, according to Henry Mayo’s website.