Should I Hire a Lawyer After Falling Down Stairs?

When it comes to slip and fall injuries, falling down stairs tops the list of these injuries. In fact, falling down the stairs is responsible for more than one million emergency room visits annually. Although thousands survive these injuries, there are some who succumb to them annually. Since some of these damages can be life-changing, it is imperative that you file a lawsuit to get compensated by the property owner where the accident occurred. After falling down a flight of stairs, there are several important benefits of hiring a stairway accident lawyer, as provided by the lawyer at Salamati Law Firm in Los Angeles:

The Law Is Complicated

If you are not conversant with the laws of your state, you may have a difficult time arguing your case in a court of law. Consequently, you may not get the much-needed justice and compensation.

The good news is that a stairway accident lawyer is conversant with the laws of your state and thus can help you win your case. Even if the other party hires a lawyer, the odds will not necessarily be against you. Generally, you will have a level playing field in a court of law.

The Lawyer Knows How To Negotiate

Once the staircase accident has occurred and the personal injury claims have been filed, the offender’s insurance representative will handle the case. Sometimes, the insurance representative can be very unfairly persuasive when bargaining and thus reduce your compensation.

If you choose to negotiate with the insurance company on your own, chances are that they will persuade you to accept their lowball offer. Since this offer can often be smaller than the amount you deserve, it is essential that you involve the staircase accident lawyer so that they can negotiate for just compensation.

The Lawyer Can Help You Get Faster Compensation

In case you do not have a lawyer, you may have to wait until you have recovered for you to make the insurance claims. As a result, you may have to wait for a little bit longer before you get the settlement you need. However, once you hire a staircase accident lawyer, be sure that he will file a lawsuit on your behalf and even follow up on your claims.

The professional will perform all these undertakings as you recuperate. Since the lawyer has vast experience from previous similar cases and the legalities involved, be sure that you will get compensated sooner than you expect.

The Lawyer Can Help You Get Medical Attention

Besides representing you in a court of law, the lawyer can play a vital role in ensuring that you get the best medical treatment so that you can recover fast. Here, the attorney’s name will be put as one of the emergency contacts so that he is the first one to be called anytime you require an emergency medical attention. Since he will work hand in hand with the medical personnel offering specialized care to you, be sure that you will get the best results.

Conclusion

Falling down the stairs can transform how you lead your daily life. If the injuries are severe, you may need to remain in the hospital so that you can recuperate. With a staircase accident lawyer, be sure that he will represent you in a court of law and even liaise with the medical team so that you can get the best treatment. Consequently, you will get the much-needed compensation and recover fast. Hire a lawyer after falling down stairs, and you will enjoy the above-mentioned benefits.