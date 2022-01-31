The 4 Best Ways To Get Rid Of Rheumatoid Arthritis

Arthritis is a broad word for joint inflammation (redness, warmth, swelling, and pain). Rheumatoid arthritis is a type of chronic (ongoing) arthritis that affects both sides of the body (for example, both hands, wrists, and knees), distinguishing it from other types of arthritis.

Rheumatoid arthritis can affect other body regions besides the joints, such as the skin, eyes, lungs, heart, blood, nerves, or kidneys.

Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune illness, which means that the patient’s immune system (the body’s infection-fighting mechanism) is overreacting. As a result, some or all of the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis may occur.

Causes Of Rheumatoid Arthritis



Rheumatoid arthritis’s actual cause is uncertain. However, it can be the result of a combination of the following factors:

The genetics (heredity)

Immune system malfunction

The surroundings

Hormones

The immune system normally defends the body from disease. Something causes the immune system to attack the joints in patients with rheumatoid arthritis, such as infections, cigarette smoking, or physical or emotional stress, among other things (and sometimes other organs).

Gender, heredity, and genes all have a part in rheumatoid arthritis risk. Women are three times as likely as men to develop rheumatoid arthritis.

Symptoms



Rheumatoid arthritis can cause the following signs and symptoms:

Joints are tender, heated, and swollen.

Joint stiffness that worsens in the mornings and after inactivity.

Fatigue, fever, and loss of appetite are all symptoms.

Early rheumatoid arthritis usually affects your smaller joints first, especially the joints that connect your fingers to your hands and your toes to your feet.

Symptoms of the condition frequently expand to the wrists, knees, ankles, elbows, hips, and shoulders as it develops. Symptoms usually appear in the same joints on both sides of your body.

Remedies To Treat Rheumatoid Arthritis

Acupuncture



Chinese medicine is one of the most ancient natural pain relievers available. It stimulates energy along pathways in your body called meridians with super-fine needles. The purpose is to repair energy imbalances, or qi (pronounced “chee”).

Although there isn’t a lot of data on acupuncture for RA, studies show that it lowers levels of substances in your body associated with inflammation. It also aids in treating chronic pain, particularly back pain, and it may also aid in the treatment of osteoarthritis.

Because acupuncture uses needles that must be clean and correctly placed, ask your rheumatologist for a referral to a practitioner who works with people who have RA.

Heat and Cold Treatments



Many doctors offer heat and cold treatments to alleviate the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis. Each has distinct advantages:

The cold reduces joint swelling and inflammation. For example, apply an ice pack to the afflicted joint during a RA flare-up. Just don’t go overboard. Apply the cold compress to the affected area for 15 minutes at a time, and allow at least 30 minutes between treatments.

Heat relaxes your muscles and increases blood flow. A moist heating pad can be used. Many people prefer to use microwaveable hot packs. Please don’t overdo it. Your skin should not be burned. Heat treatment can also be used in the shower. Allow the warm water to reach the hurting area of your body. That may help to calm it down. Another wonderful approach to relaxing stiff muscles is soaking in a hot tub. Avoid using hot tubs or spas if you have high blood pressure, heart problems, or pregnancy.

Turmeric



This golden spice, which may be found in various curries, is a member of the ginger family. It is native to India and Indonesia, where it has been used in traditional medicine for generations. According to research, it inhibits proteins that generate inflammation and may alleviate pain, similar to several nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medicines (NSAIDs) routinely used to treat RA.

Yoga



This combination of low-impact exercise, breathing, and meditation originated in India over 5,000 years ago. It is beneficial to both the body and the mind. It can alleviate joint discomfort, increase flexibility, and relieve stress and tension. According to research, it can reduce molecules that promote inflammation and stress. Just check with your doctor first to ensure it’s safe for you. Work with them to find an instructor familiar with dealing with RA persons.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1- Can rheumatoid arthritis go away?



Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic condition that lasts a lifetime. It may go for a short time after treatment, but it frequently returns. It is critical to see your doctor as soon as symptoms appear. The earlier you begin treatment, the better your chances of success.

2- What is the main cause of rheumatoid arthritis?



Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease, which means the immune system attacks healthy body tissue. However, it is unknown what causes this. Your immune system generally produces antibodies that kill bacteria and viruses, assisting in the battle against infection.

3- Can I live a normal life with rheumatoid arthritis?

With rheumatoid arthritis, many people can live a healthy, active life. Because the course of the disease varies so greatly between persons, predicting the exact impact of RA on a person’s life expectancy is challenging. In general, RA can lower life expectancy by 10 to 15 years.