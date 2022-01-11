Valladares announces reelection campaign, raises over $600K

Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, announced via Twitter that she would seek the 40th Assembly District reelection.

“With the support and encouragement of my family, friends and community leaders, I am happy to announce that I’m running for reelection in the 40th Assembly District,” Valladares said in a Twitter post, ”which includes my home in the Santa Clarita Valley, and the San Fernando Valley where I was born and raised.”

In a news release shared last week, Valladares highlighted her work of raising $628,000 for her 2022 campaign. Additionally, she is the current representative of the 38th district that will now be the 40th Assembly District, due to redistricting.

“I’m excited at the opportunity to continue representing the Santa Clarita Valley and more of the San Fernando Valley, where I was born and raised,” Valladares said.

Valladares hired as her campaign manager Matt Godsoe, who is a former field director for Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

“I feel good about our work this first term delivering results for the people I represent — from sponsoring vaccine clinics and working to ensure people have access to co-authoring landmark early childhood education availability and supporting public safety,” Valladares said.