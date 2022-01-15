Valladares’ back-to-school tax relief bill passes committee

News release

Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, announced that her legislation to create a sales tax holiday for back-to-school supplies for parents, students and teachers passed the Assembly Committee on Revenue and Taxation with bipartisan support this week.

“California has the highest sales tax rate in the nation,” said Valladares, “and that hurts low-income families the most. This bill will help California families, who are struggling with inflation and the effects of the pandemic, to get their children the supplies they need to succeed in the classroom.”

The legislation, Assembly Bill B 217, will for one weekend make the first $100 of each purchase of items like backpacks, notebooks and calculators sales-tax-free. It would also help parents, students and teachers make larger school-related purchases by making the first $1,000 of items like computers, printers and WiFi routers tax-free as well.

If signed into law, this sales tax holiday will take place from July 30, 2022 through Aug. 1, 2022. Sixteen other states already have similar back-to-school tax holidays.

“We need to provide tax relief for California’s most vulnerable families who have struggled during this pandemic,” said Valladares. “Making school supplies more affordable is a meaningful way for us to make life easier for millions of households, and to make sure our students have the tools they need to succeed.”