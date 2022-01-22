Weekend high winds forecast for SCV, Edison says it has no PSPS plans

While the Santa Clarita Valley is forecast to experience high winds heading into the weekend, officials from Southern California Edison said Friday that there are no current plans for Public Safety Power Shutoff outages due to the upcoming local weather.

Public Safety Power Shutoffs, or PSPSs, have been problematic for local residents in past years, especially for the communities surrounding the outer rim of Santa Clarita, with the power company having de-energized neighborhoods during weather events that increase fire danger in the area.

“Though high winds are expected in Southern California this weekend, recent rains mean ground vegetation is unlikely to burn and thus communities are not facing significant threats from wildfires,” Reggie Kumar, a spokesman for the power company, said on Friday. “No Public Safety Power Shutoffs are expected in high-fire-risk areas.”

At approximately 1 p.m. on Friday, the National Weather Service released a “high wind warning” for Santa Clarita, Newhall and Valencia, with the weather event lasting from Friday at 3 p.m. to Saturday at 3 p.m.

Northeast winds in the local areas are slated to reach speeds of 25-40 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph expected, according to NWS officials. However, the strongest winds are forecast for the Santa Monica Mountains.

“Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected,” read the NWS statement regarding the high wind warning. “Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty crosswinds.”

In terms of precautionary actions, the NWS asked local residents to exercise caution if they must drive before 3 p.m. on Saturday.

“People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches,” NWS officials said. “If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows.”

SoCal Edison officials directed people to visit sce.com/pspsweather to see if a PSPS event is expected over the next seven days in your area at any given time.