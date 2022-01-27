Zonta Club hosts online ‘Yum-Raiser’

News release

You can support the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita by participating in a Yum-Raiser for Valentine’s Day. Safely and easily send boxes of chocolate for delivery for your friends and family from See’s Candies through the Yum-Raiser link provided, and See’s will donate a portion of their profit from every purchase to SCV Zonta.

You may also purchase toffee, peanut brittle, suckers, peppermints, and gift cards. The last day to participate in the Yum-Raiser is Friday to help to support Zonta. You can participate at bit.ly/35fPlwn.

Zonta stands for women’s rights and believes in making the world a better place by empowering women. Its fundraisers fund local service projects and scholarships awarded to women in the community.