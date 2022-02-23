2022 Neighborhood Clean-Up announced

News release  

In celebration of Earth Day and Arbor Day, the city of Santa Clarita is hosting its 2022 Neighborhood Clean-Up on April 9.  

As a part of the event, residents are invited to collect free cleaning supplies from one of the three locations – Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway; Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road; and the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St. The supplies will be available from 8 to 9 a.m. on the day of the event. All participants are required to pre-register online at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com

For more information on the event, contact the city of Santa Clarita’s Environmental Services team at 661-286-4098 or email [email protected] 

