Advantages Of Facials For The Skin with Skin Works Medical Spa

Considering a facial but not sure of the benefits. Here are some of the most common reasons people go down this route from Skin Works Medical Spa.

1. Reduces Stress

There are hundreds (and possibly thousands) of pressure points on the human face alone. Facials make it possible to massage most of these pressure points, relieving you of tension and stress. Although the main idea for getting a facial may be to make your skin glow, many people reportedly feel relieved and have a sense of calmness after getting one.

While it may be almost impossible for an untrained person to know these pressure points, most facials experts do. This is why they will go the extra step to massage these pressure points to help relieve you of physical and psychological stress. A simple facial can thus go a long way in uplifting your mood.

2. Cleanses The Skin

When done right, a facial will cleanse the skin of dead cells, dirt, and even unclog clogged pores as well. Although you might be pretty good at doing the facials yourself, the results will be even better if professionally done. While you’d do it randomly, an expert will first inspect your skin condition to determine what approach to use. These experts follow a step-by-step procedure to ensure the skin is adequately cleansed without triggering any irritation or making the condition worse. In addition to exfoliation, steaming helps unclog clogged pores and remove any foreign materials from the skin’s surface. The systematic approach combined with years of experience makes a visible difference even with the first session.

3. Helps Manage Stress

Stress is virtually inevitable in the fast-paced world. While it’s normal for one to be stressed, it is crucial for you to keep it in check to avoid spiraling out of control. Most signs of chronic stress and depression can show on your skin, especially if 30 years and above. The visible signs will accelerate even faster if you can’t seem to take charge of your life.

Getting a massage, a facial in this case, can help prevent the most visible signs of stress on the skin. This is because facial massage stimulates increased production of collagen under the skin, improving its elasticity. Facial massage also triggers increased blood flow on the skin. This provides skin cells with vital nutrients and oxygen, which again help your skin glow and fight off fine lines, wrinkles, and other signs of stress and aging. Health experts also recommend using natural and organic facials to enjoy these benefits and more.

Most oils and products used for facials contain essential vitamins and oils that are absorbed directly into the skin. Using natural and organic products alongside microdermabrasion accelerates the cleansing process too. One of the advantages of microdermabrasion is the fact that it is non-invasive yet effective in removing dead skin. It is also known to trigger increased cell skin cell regeneration, thus effective in preserving youthful skin. According to experts, it would be advisable to opt for microdermabrasion after every 3 months for the best results. Microdermabrasion, alongside natural oils and other organic products, can help preserve your youthful look for much longer.

4. Improves Blood Circulation

Massage is one of the most straightforward ways of stimulating increased blood flow on the skin and other body tissues/muscles. Facial massage is no different from this and is quite effective at improving blood circulation on your face. Leading an unhealthy or sedentary lifestyle forces blood vessels (capillaries) to retreat deep under the skin, reducing blood flow on the topmost part of the skin. Getting a facial, however, triggers increased blood circulation on the skin. This provides the skin cells with essential nutrients and oxygen and removes toxic waste from skin cells. The increased supply of vital nutrients also promotes skin cell regeneration, thus smoother, more radiant skin.

5. Rejuvenates the Skin

Our skin is constantly exposed to all manner of contaminants, pollutants, and harsh weather elements. Some of these pollutants cause rapid drying and death of skin cells, exposing the skin to a myriad of health issues. While applying hydrating lotions and sunscreen may help prevent some of these conditions, getting a regular facial massage helps rejuvenate the skin. As mentioned above, facial massage helps improve blood circulation as well as remove dead skin. This alone rejuvenates skin cell growth, making it easier to fight off contaminants. Regular facials will also help the skin retain more moisture and improve its texture too.

The rule of thumb here is to avoid chemical products for facials and stick to natural and organic products instead. Although chemicals may seem fast and effective after a short time, possible side effects from using the same are quite significant. Natural facials, on the other hand, provide the skin with natural moisture, which lasts a lot longer and is effective in combating dull and dry skin.

6. Detoxes The Skin

The human skin protects internal organs from toxic and harsh elements. It takes quite a beating from all these toxic elements, most of which will linger in skin cells for prolonged periods. Increased exposure to pollutants and other toxic elements leads to dry, dull, and flaky skin, which may escalate to more severe conditions such as acne. Facials, however, help the skin remove most of these harsh elements. Facial massage helps detox the skin on both fronts. The increased flow of blood to the skin cells allows for the removal of toxic waste, which the kidneys eliminate.

Natural and organic facials are also rich in antioxidants and other essential nutrients. Vitamins are potent antioxidants that help neutralize and remove toxic compounds from body cells. As an added advantage, most products used for facials contain herbal extracts and essential oils, which also come in handy in promoting and accelerating skin cell detoxification. Removing these toxic compounds leaves a healthy environment for cell regeneration and skin tissue growth, leading to increased skin elasticity, hence fewer fine lines and wrinkles.

7. Reduce/Prevent Acne Breakouts

Acne breakouts are quite common today. Several factors, including poor air quality, exposure to pollutants, and unhealthy diets, are known to contribute to acne breakouts. Most cases of acne breakouts can be prevented through proper hygiene and avoiding oily foodstuffs and processed foods. Although you might be spoiled for choice on anti-acne products, most of these aren’t effective, with an even higher risk of recurrence. Facial massage can, however, help reduce the risk of acne breakouts and there are also facials for acne scars.

Facials help improve moisture content and boost the availability of essential nutrients to skin cells. Rich in antioxidants, facials also help remove compounds that trigger an acne breakout. Many people have reportedly seen a significant reduction of acne after getting a facial, with the marks fading off with subsequent facials.

8. Removal Of Whiteheads And Blackheads

Removal of blackheads and whiteheads are all part of facials. Most cases of blackheads (on the nose) are a result of excessive oil accumulation. Getting a facial is a clever way to get these removed expertly. You thus do not have to book a separate procedure to have these unsightly blackheads removed. Extraction of blackheads and whiteheads is normally done immediately after steaming. This makes it easier to remove them without inflicting damage to the skin. Steaming also helps open up skin pores, reducing the risk of these ‘heads’ reappearing.

9. Skin Exfoliation

Exfoliation can be loosely defined as the process of removing dead skin cells. Dead skin cells can accumulate on the skin after some time, inhibiting the growth of new skin cells. Exfoliation helps remove most, if not all, of the dead cells paving the way for fresh skin cell growth. Dead skin cells might be the reason your skin is dry and rough. With most of the dead skin exfoliated, new skin cells start to grow, hence smooth and radiant skin. This is one of the reasons it is advisable to get a facial at least once every three months.

10. Tightens Your Skin

The skin’s elasticity naturally reduces as we age. This mainly occurs due to the reduced collagen production, the compound responsible for skin elasticity. Although some external procedures and medications may help stimulate increased collagen production, getting facials regularly can quickly help. This is because facials stimulate renewed production of the same, thanks to the availability of nutrients and removal of toxins from skin cells. The more collagen is produced, the firmer your skin will get, fighting off fine lines, wrinkles, and common signs of stress.