ATM catches fire, no foul play

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a report of a fire at the ATM machine outside of the Chase Bank in Canyon Country Sunday afternoon. Chris Torres/The Signal
Firefighters responded to an alleged arson fire of an ATM in Canyon Country on Sunday. 

The initial dispatch was issued at 4:02 p.m. at the 16500 block of Soledad Canyon Road at Chase bank, where an external ATM caught fire, according to Fire Department Supervisor Melanie Flores. 

Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene and determined the fire was caused to an internal electrical issue to the ATM, according to ​​Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.  

The fire was knocked down minutes later with no suspicion of foul play.  

Victor Corral Martinez

Victor Corral Martinez is a reporter for The Signal. He's new at the newspaper but grew up in the Santa Clarita Valley. Have a story to share? Reach out at [email protected]

