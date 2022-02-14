ATM catches fire, no foul play

Firefighters responded to an alleged arson fire of an ATM in Canyon Country on Sunday.

The initial dispatch was issued at 4:02 p.m. at the 16500 block of Soledad Canyon Road at Chase bank, where an external ATM caught fire, according to Fire Department Supervisor Melanie Flores.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene and determined the fire was caused to an internal electrical issue to the ATM, according to ​​Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

The fire was knocked down minutes later with no suspicion of foul play.