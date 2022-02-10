Big rig collision jams I-5

A traffic collision between two big rigs on the freeway north of Castaic brought traffic to a standstill on the northbound side of Interstate 5 late Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported at approximately 11 a.m. on the northbound side of the I-5 at Templin Highway, and traffic was stopped and appeared bumper-to-bumper for a number of hours through Parker Road — and as far as Highway 126 — for the next hour.

A wrecker prepares to tow away the last of two big rigs involved in a crash on the Northbound I-5 before Templin Highway creating traffic all the way back to the CA-126. Feb. 9, 2022. Dan Watson / The Signal

No injuries were reported as a result of the big rig crash, and no fuel appeared to have spilled onto the roadway, but the big rigs required towing off the freeway.

For the duration of the incident, the two right lanes of the freeway were closed and commuters were told to expect delays, according to Caltrans officials.

A few minutes before noon, Caltrans District 7’s Twitter account reported officials on the scene reopened both lanes.