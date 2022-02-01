Big rig crashes into Rodeway Inn in Castaic

A big rig crashed into a Rodeway Inn in Castaic on Tuesday, prompting a quick response from first responders.

The incident was first reported shortly before 12:23 p.m. at the 31000 block of Castaic Road in Castaic as a vehicle into a structure call, according to officials from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Although there was visible damage to the building, responding firefighters found no injuries, according to Fire Department Capt. Roelling. The next step, the fire captain added, is to have inspectors check the building for safety concerns, the big rig will be towed away and the area of the building that was struck will be boarded up.





“Once we get the building where we deem it safe to leave, (it) will be boarded up and dispatch will be closed,” Roelling said.

The driver of the big rig parked across the street and forgot to engage the parking brake, according to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol Newhall Office.

“When he exited the vehicle, the big rig began to roll easterly direction and into the Roadway Inn hotel,” said Greengard.