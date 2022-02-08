Motorcyclist falls from parking structure

A female motorcyclist participating in stunts on the third floor of a Valencia Town Center parking structure lost control and went over the side of the structure, falling to the ground, sheriff’s and fire officials said Monday.

At 5:01 p.m., firefighters responded at the 24000 block of Town Center Drive, transporting one individual, according to Miguel Ornelas, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The rider’s condition was not immediately known.

A female was training to ride a motorcycle, lost control and fell off the top floor of the parking structure, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

“Males were doing stunts on the top level of the parking structure, and one person went over the ledge,” SCV Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Deputy Natalie Arriaga said. “One female is being transported to a hospital.”

The incident area in front of Macy’s parking structure was closed off while deputies conducted their investigation.