Motorcyclist falls from parking structure

Los Angeles Fire Department officials and Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a report of a female falling from the third floor of a Valencia Town Center parking lot on Monday evening. Chris Torres/The Signal
A female motorcyclist participating in stunts on the third floor of a Valencia Town Center parking structure lost control and went over the side of the structure, falling to the ground, sheriff’s and fire officials said Monday. 

At 5:01 p.m., firefighters responded at the 24000 block of Town Center Drive, transporting one individual, according to Miguel Ornelas, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The rider’s condition was not immediately known. 

A female was training to ride a motorcycle, lost control and fell off the top floor of the parking structure, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. 

“Males were doing stunts on the top level of the parking structure, and one person went over the ledge,” SCV Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Deputy Natalie Arriaga said. “One female is being transported to a hospital.” 

The incident area in front of Macy’s parking structure was closed off while deputies conducted their investigation. 

Victor Corral Martinez

Victor Corral Martinez

Victor Corral Martinez is a reporter for The Signal. He's new at the newspaper but grew up in the Santa Clarita Valley. Have a story to share? Reach out at vm[email protected]

