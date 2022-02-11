Bill to extend film and TV credit heads to Assembly

By Signal Staff

Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, recently announced that Senate Bill 485 has been unanimously approved by the Senate recently. As joint author, Wilk says SB 485 would extend the Film and Television Tax Credit until 2030.

“This legislation is not only an investment in California’s economy, but an investment in our workers’ quality of life,” Wilk said. “Prior to the tax credit, people in the industry were forced to work out of state for long periods, away from their families and homes. The Film and Tax Credit changed that, and extending it until 2030 will keep our homegrown industry — and its workers — home.”

The California Film Commission reports that the film industry in California supports well over 700,000 jobs and approximately $70 billion in wages for workers in the state.

SB 485’s next stop is the State Assembly, where it will be assigned to a committee.

Sen. Henry Stern, D-Los Angeles, whose district includes some western portions of the Santa Clarita Valley, is also a coauthor of the bill.