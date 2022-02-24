Car Insurance: Frequently Asked Questions by Consumers

If you are purchasing car insurance, you may be feeling a little bit overwhelmed by all of the different options that are available to you. There are so many to choose from! However, you don’t need to worry, as we have got everything covered for you in this blog post. Below, we will answer some of the most common questions people have about car insurance so you can get a better understanding.

Common Questions About Car Insurance

Do you need insurance with a learner’s permit?

This is a question a lot of people have! The short answer to this question is yes, you do need insurance with a learner’s permit. Before you get behind the wheel, you will need to have a valid policy in place. Nevertheless, acquiring provisional insurance is going to depend on how you are learning to drive. The best thing to do is enquire about this when you first call up the driving school and they will be happy to help you.

Can adding another driver lower my insurance cost?

This is a bit of a funny one! In some cases, it will. In other cases, it won’t. In the past, adding another driver, such as your parent, to your insurance policy seemed to be a sure-fire way of getting the cost down. However, it simply does not work like this anymore and this little trick is not as effective as it once was. Nevertheless, there is certainly no harm in trying this and seeing whether or not you are going to get a better quote in the end.

Will being involved in a car crash impact my insurance quotes in the future?

If you are involved in a car crash and you make a claim, this can result in your insurance quotes being higher because you no longer have a no claims discount bonus. However, one thing to note is that you do have the option of paying to protect your no claims discount, and this is something that we would certainly recommend. This means that even if you make one claim throughout the year, your no claims discount would not be impacted.

What impacts my car insurance price?

There are a number of different factors that will influence how much you are quoted for car insurance. This includes the number of years you have been driving and whether or not you have made any auto insurance claims before. It also includes the make and model of your vehicle, as some cars are more expensive to insure than others.

Aside from this, the security of your vehicle and where you park it in the evening will make a difference. The more secure your car is, the lower your insurance quote is going to be.

Final Words

So there you have it: some of the most frequently asked questions about car insurance. We hope that this has helped you to get a better understanding of the car insurance market so that you can make the right decisions for you when searching for a suitable policy.