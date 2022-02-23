“Celebrate” monthly event series at Canyon Country Community Center

News release

First Friday of each month, April through September, will be a “Celebrate” day at Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway. The monthly event series, announced Wednesday, is a celebration of cultural and ethnic diversity seen throughout Santa Clarita.

The event series kicks off on April 1 from 6-9 p.m. with a celebration of the Polynesian Islands, featuring Kalakeke Pacific Island Dance Company, fire knife dancers, Hawaiian food samples, tiki mask decorating and more.

“Celebrate” highlights different cultures, customs and culinary wonders each month and features music, dance, food, art and educational experiences.

For more information about the event series, please contact the City of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division at 661-250-3787 or [email protected].