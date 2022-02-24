Chilling temperatures and high winds to hit the SCV

News Release

The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for parts of Los Angeles County, including the Santa Clarita Valley, which will remain in effect from midnight to 9 a.m. Thursday.

According to the NWS, the SCV is expected to experience “subfreezing” temperatures as low as 31 degrees, and north winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

“Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles,” said NWS officials in their weather warning. “Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.”

Weather officials also warned against extended exposure to the cold, as it can cause hypothermia in people and animals.

In addition, Muntu Davis, L.A. County health officer, issued a Cold Weather Alert from Wednesday through Friday due to the low temperatures.

“Children, the elderly, and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather. Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don’t get too cold when they are outside,” Davis wrote in a prepared statement.

Davis advises L.A. County residents to dress in layers of warm clothing if they are to be outside, protect the head, hands and feet by wearing a hat, scarf, gloves and socks, check on and help family members, friend and neighbors with limited mobility and limited access to heat, and lastly, bring in pets indoors and not to leave them outside overnight.

“There are places where people can go to stay warm, such as shelters or other public facilities,” Davis wrote in the statement. “We also want to remind people not to use stoves, barbecues or ovens to heat their homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.”

Carbon monoxide poisoning can cause shortness of breath, headaches, muscle and joint pain and nausea. Exposure to high levels of carbon monoxide could lead to death within minutes, according to Davis.

“Those suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning should be taken outside, into fresh air, immediately, and should be taken to an emergency room for immediate medical treatment,” Davis wrote in the statement.

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has a winter shelter program available for those who need shelter. Locations and transportation information are online at www.lahsa.org or by calling the L.A. County information line at 2-1-1.

L.A. County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs, may also call 2-1-1 or visit www.211.org for emergency preparedness information and other referral services 24 hours a day and seven days a week. For the deaf and hard of hearing, call 1-800-660-4026.