City seeks participants for Youth Arts Showcase

News Release



The city of Santa Clarita is seeking youth to participate in the 6th annual Youth Arts Showcase on March 19. The showcase will feature solo musicians, choirs, bands, dance groups, dance instructors, drumline performers and chalk artists. Signup is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is open to all Santa Clarita Valley youth 18 years old and younger.

The showcase will also feature an art contest. This year’s theme is “Generation Rescue: Sustainable Water for All,” focusing on the importance of climate change, the impact it has on local communities and how youth are helping mitigate the global issue. Youth are encouraged to submit their artwork and photography for the contest.

The event will be located at The Centre and is scheduled 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interested youth can reach out to Julia Rodriguez via email at @[email protected]