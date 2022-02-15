Cold temperatures, light rain expected for Tuesday

Light rain is expected in the forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley on Tuesday, according to National Weather Service meteorologists.

Tuesday is set to bring strong northerly winds and light scattered showers in SCV, according to NWS meteorologist Tom Fischer.

Fischer added that a deep low front from northern Oregon would make its way down to Southern California in the next 24 hours.

“Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week,” Fischer said. “It will slowly recover on Wednesday and we’ll be back to normal temperatures by Thursday.”

The light showers will at best add up to a 10th on an inch of rain, but light snow is expected in elevations above 4,500 feet with a potential for 2 inches of snow, according to Fischer.

“The high pressure that dominated the area has weakened and we have a low-pressure center and very cold low-pressure system heading down our way,” Fischer said. “Those two things together you can make for some drastic changes.”