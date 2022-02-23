College of the Canyons gets $10,000 from Greater Los Angeles New Car Dealers Association

News Release

College of the Canyons was the recipient of a $10,000 donation from the Greater Los Angeles New Car Dealers Association to help train future automotive technicians.

GLANCDA board member Jeannie Brewer presented the check to Nadia Cottie, dean of applied technology at the college, and Gary Sornberger, professor of automotive technology and department chair.

COC intends to use the funds to invest in electric vehicle training aids.

“We are honored to be able to help support and train future automotive technicians by directing funds to community colleges so they can offer student scholarships, buy needed tools and equipment, including vehicles, that are critical for training,” said Brewer. She added that a skilled workforce is extremely important for the industry, which is currently in dire need of trained technicians.

Over the years, GLANCDA and its franchise dealer members have donated more than $500,000 for student scholarships, program enhancements, facility upgrades and other related initiatives.

“We are committed to supporting job growth and creation in the region, and are so pleased to be able to support these important workforce development programs” said Bob Smith, executive director of GLANCDA.