Deputies search for possible BB gun-wielding suspect

Deputies are searching for a suspect who possibly pulled a BB gun on a victim and fled the scene in Canyon Country on Wednesday.

Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, confirmed that the call for the alleged assault with a deadly weapon was received at approximately 2:15 p.m. on the 13100 block of Soledad Canyon Road.

The initial call reported an assault with a deadly weapon involving a gun. However, Arriaga said that the call had been changed to a “possible BB gun.”

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.