Deputy: Large sum of drugs, cash recovered in arrest

A 27-year-old Canyon Country man was arrested Tuesday after sheriff’s deputies reportedly found inside his home a large amount of money and various types of drugs they believe he was selling.

The arrest stemmed from a warrant served by law enforcement on the 23700 block of Manzanita Lane in Canyon Country, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“Deputies with the J-Team served a search warrant at a residence in Canyon Country after learning narcotics were possibly being sold at the location,” Arriaga said. “During the search they located a large amount of marijuana, codeine, psilocybin mushrooms, cocaine and prescription pills.”

The drugs, as displayed in a picture posted to the SCV Sheriff’s Station social media pages, were packaged in prescription bottles, plastic baggies and cough syrup bottles. Additionally, a handful of scales were featured in the image.

“He was booked into the station for two charges of possession of a controlled substance for sales, and one charge of possession of marijuana for sales,” said Arriaga.

He was later released on bond to appear in court at a later date.