District names new assistant principal for Golden Valley

The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board approved the appointment of Gwendolyn Delgado as the newest assistant principal at Golden Valley High School.

Delgado has been working at the Hart district since 2017, according to a district news release. Delgado first taught seventh and eighth grade history and Associated Student Body at La Mesa Junior High School. Delgado also served as the positive behavioral interventions and supports coach and the intern and Title 1 coordinator.

She then moved to Golden Valley High School in 2019 where she has taught ACHIEVE, world history and ethnic studies.

“Dr. Delgado is yet another example of the outstanding leadership that is developed within the Hart district,” said Superintendent Mike Kuhlman. “Her dedication to excellence in education can not only be found in her own academic achievements but also in her high professional standards and dedication to student outcomes. I am pleased to welcome her into this new role.”

Delgado has a master’s degree in multicultural education from Fresno State and a doctor of education in organizational leadership and change from USC.