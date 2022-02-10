Esoccer: Rules and Tournaments

Let’s start with the fact that among the global, highly authoritative competitive events in the cyber football segment, the Pro League, eSports Battle FIFA (FIFA), tournaments in the game PES 21 (PES 21), and the World Cyber Games esports Championship have the greatest popularity.

Football as an esports implies a confrontation between two players (operators); each of them manages their own team of football players created based on the characteristics of real footballers. Esoccer matches last for two halves of 6 minutes each, not taking into account extra time.

Interesting fact: 20% of the betting industry accounts for esports (football (FIFA eSports Battle, PES) and disciplines such as Dota 2, League of Legends, CS:GO, etc. By 2025, it is predicted that the esports betting market will grow by another 20-30% in terms of money turnover, starting to compete with the most popular classic sports.

Therefore, for bettors, a reasonable solution is to study and use the betting tips on esports (FIFA, PES, etc.) in order not to miss a new milestone in the evolution of sports betting.

Want to make bets on esoccer but do not know what football event to choose? Try the FIFA World Cup. It is an esports cyber football tournament with a prize pool of $500,000, in which players compete for the title of the best in cyber football. The open format of the qualification allows millions of users to participate in the initial stages of the competition. The last championship broke records in the number of views, and bets on this championship were accepted in all online bookmaker offices without exception. The FIFA Cyber Football Cup is broadcast on official international sports channels, and world brands and titled football clubs sign contracts with the winners of the competitions. For example, the Arabian Mossad “Msdossary” Aldossari, is the one who won the 2018 FIFA World Cup in London, becoming the lucky owner of $ 250,000.

The bettors who predicted the victory of the Mossad experienced not only a dose of adrenaline, but also made good money, because in the final confrontation the favorite was not obvious, so the odds in the BC on victory of Arabian reached 2.20.

Tips to Bet on Esoccer

The following criteria should be taken into account when making esoccer battle betting:

Choose one game, study its rules and features, the best players, teams, statistics, calendar, form in recent games, tournaments, and only after that try to make predictions.

Use working betting strategies.

Use the bankroll management system in betting.

Conclusion

Cyber football is a sports discipline of the future, which has already come. Betting on predictions for cyber football is a highly profitable direction in betting, which should be mastered today.