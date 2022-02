Firefighters quickly extinguished a vehicle fire that had spread to nearby brush on the 26000 block of Golden Valley Road Sunday morning.

The incident was reported around 8:36 a.m. as a solo vehicle fire following a crash and one was transported to the hospital, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department supervisor Imy McBride.

According to Mcbride, the fire was put out quickly and the condition of the transported patient is unknown as of 12:45 p.m. Sunday.