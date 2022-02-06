Firefighters respond to truck fire on Interstate 5

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Firefighters quickly extinguished a vehicle fire that spread to nearby brush on Interstate 5 in Castaic on Sunday. 

The incident was reported at 8:37 a.m. on northbound Interstate 5, south of the California Highway Patrol turnaround, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department supervisor Miguel Ornelas. 

Upon arrival, firefighters found a fully engulfed vehicle fire that had spread to nearby brush, Ornelas said. 

“It was a fully engulfed single vehicle and a little 10 by 10 spot of brush on the side of the road,” Ornelas said. 

A Dodge Ram truck experienced engine issues, and the driver then pulled over on the freeway. The truck then caught fire, and CHP units gave the driver and individuals a ride back down to Castaic, according to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol Newhall Office.   

No one was reportedly trapped in the vehicle, and there were no requests for transportation to the hospital. The incident was cleared by 9:19 a.m., according to Ornelas.  

Victor Corral Martinez

Victor Corral Martinez

Victor Corral Martinez is a reporter for The Signal. He's new at the newspaper but grew up in the Santa Clarita Valley. Have a story to share? Reach out at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS