Firefighters respond to truck fire on Interstate 5

Firefighters quickly extinguished a vehicle fire that spread to nearby brush on Interstate 5 in Castaic on Sunday.

The incident was reported at 8:37 a.m. on northbound Interstate 5, south of the California Highway Patrol turnaround, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department supervisor Miguel Ornelas.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a fully engulfed vehicle fire that had spread to nearby brush, Ornelas said.

“It was a fully engulfed single vehicle and a little 10 by 10 spot of brush on the side of the road,” Ornelas said.

A Dodge Ram truck experienced engine issues, and the driver then pulled over on the freeway. The truck then caught fire, and CHP units gave the driver and individuals a ride back down to Castaic, according to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol Newhall Office.

No one was reportedly trapped in the vehicle, and there were no requests for transportation to the hospital. The incident was cleared by 9:19 a.m., according to Ornelas.