Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital collaborates with Keck Medicine of USC

Press Release



Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital announced a collaboration Monday with Keck Medicine of USC to bring cancer care and orthopedic services to the Santa Clarita community and surrounding areas.

The collaboration launched with the opening of the USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center Radiation Oncology clinic at the Henry Mayo campus.

“Together, we will offer a range of exceptionally high-quality medical services right on our campus, providing cutting-edge care to our patients where and when they need it the most,” Henry Mayo President and CEO Roger E. Seaver said in a prepared statement.

According to the Henry Mayo news release, the center will soon be able to provide a program for inpatient and outpatient oncology services, including radiation, medical oncology and surgical oncology subspecialists, as well as supportive services. The goal is to “provide a local one-stop destination for world-class cancer care.”

Henry Mayo and Keck Medicine are also working in partnership to bring colorectal surgery and certain specialty orthopedic services, according to the press release.

Rodney Hanners, CEO of Keck Medicine at USC, said in the release that “Keck Medicine is thrilled to embark on this venture and looking forward to the opportunities ahead.”

You can make an appointment by visiting the HMNH website or by calling 661-839-1801 for the cancer center and colorectal surgery clinic, or 661-600-1740 for the orthopedics clinic.