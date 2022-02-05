Henry Mayo receives $3.5 million FEMA grant

By Karen Marroquin

Signal Staff Writer

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, announced a $3.5 million grant Friday for Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help cover pandemic-related expenses.

According to a news release from Garcia, the FEMA allocation’s purpose is to help alleviate costs that were acquired early in the pandemic, including personal protective equipment, overtime labor, COVID-19 testing, facility disinfection and additional overflow space to treat COVID-19 patients.

Patrick Moody, public information officer for the hospital, said that HMNH had submitted a claim for the FEMA reimbursement several months ago, and that hospital leaders are very pleased that it was approved.

“We are grateful to Congressman Garcia for his assistance with the federal reimbursement process,” said Moody.

Meanwhile, Garcia, a member of the House Appropriations Committee, expressed his appreciation for the community’s health care workers.

“Over the last two years, our local hospitals and health care staff have been on the frontlines fighting the COVID-19 pandemic,” Garcia said. “I am grateful to every administrator, doctor, and nurse for their efforts to help keep our community healthy during this incredibly challenging time.”