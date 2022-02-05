Hiker transported to Henry Mayo

A hiker in duress required extraction from a Towsley Canyon trail in Newhall on Saturday morning.

Just after 10:30 a.m., first responders were alerted to a hiker suffering from a medical emergency at one of the hiking trails at the Ed Davis Park, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

The Los Angeles County Fire Copter 17, without landing, extracted the hiker and transported the person to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital to be treated.

The condition of the hiker was unknown as of the publication of this story..