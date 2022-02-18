How Long Does It Take to Write a 3000-word Essay?

Students who are new to the educational routines and have no idea about time management frequently get into the unpleasant situation of burning deadlines. That happens most of the time because they underestimate the time needed to complete academic work and postpone everything until the last moment, not even bothering to engage a professional assignment writing service.

But what’s the real problem behind such chronic lateness with multiple assignments that many first-year students and even experienced learners sometimes get? It’s probably the subjective perception of how much time an average assignment takes. For instance, when we talk about a 3,000-word essay, Google says that a normal human being will type 3,000 words in around an hour and a half. Is that timing reasonable for essay writing? Absolutely not! And experts of GradeMiners explain in this article why it’s impossible to compose a 3,000-word essay even within a day, let alone a couple of hours, giving students workable tips for streamlining this process.

The Essay Writing Process

The question “how long” may be pretty misleading when it comes to academic homework. Just compare the time you spend typing anything coming to your mind and thorough typing of essay content. These activities are pretty distinct, aren’t they? In the first case, you don’t bother much about what you’re writing; you just let the creative juices flow and see what you get in the end. With academic writing, things are different. To achieve the intended academic outcomes, you need to complete all writing steps with care and academic rigor.

Let’s have a look at the process of composing an extended 3,000-word essay for your college or university professor.

#1 Topic Choice

You need to pick a manageable topic at first. It should comply with your course content and be attractive enough for the professor to read your assignment. Extended essays are typically assigned at the end of the course, so be sure to show your material comprehension and learning progress when choosing the subject.

#2 Research

Now that you have a topic at hand, it’s time to see what others have written about it. Go through the academic databases and collect the sources for your future essay.

#3 Outlining

Read through the collected materials, record the data you want to use as evidential support, and compose the roadmap for writing – a rough outline with key ideas, topic sentences for each paragraph, and transitions. Focus on what you want your introduction and conclusion to convey.

#4 Draft Composing

Now it’s time to write your draft. It doesn’t have to be ideal, but you need to write full sentences and organize them according to your outline.

#5 Final Draft Writing

The next step is to add “meat” to your bones by writing topic and transition sentences, seeing how the content flows and how the readers will progress through it.

#6 Formatting

Once the paper is ready, you need to reference all outside sources, both in the text and on the reference page. Format the whole file in line with the assigned referencing style to avoid grade reduction.

#6 Proofreading

The final step is proofreading. You should go through the essay in reverse order to eradicate all typos and errors.

Tips for Speeding Up Your Writing

Experts of every top essay writing service do dozens of assignments every day, spending roughly 3-5 hours on a 3000-word essay. How do they manage to keep to that high level of productivity? Here is a couple of tips from pros:

Don’t get stuck on one step too long. If you see that some topic is too challenging or there is little data for it, switch to another one. The process will go much quicker, letting you advance through writing and meet your time goals.

Write about something you know well and have an interest in. It’s always faster and easier to examine the topic of your personal interest and passion. So, don’t try to explore untrodden paths when you’re short of time; reserve these exercises for another day.

Mind the structure. Don’t try to squeeze everything into one paragraph; stick to a structure with one topic sentence and several supporting facts per paragraph, and you won’t need to do heavy editing afterward.

Final Tips

As you can see, writing a 3000-word essay can turn into a manageable exercise if you have a clear plan and enough time at hand. But if you’re short of time or know your topic not that well, maybe it’s time to use the assignment essay help of professionals? You’ll be sure of the outcome of your submission, saving some time for yourself and planning time better ahead.

