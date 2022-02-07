Is It Necessary To Hire Multiple Simultaneous Interpreters?

The answer is simple, interpretation is an act that requires strong cognitive skills.

When a brain interprets for more than 30 minutes, the accuracy and the precision is compromised. The interpreter repeats the speaker’s sentences in simultaneous interpretation soon after listening to them. They get just a few seconds to listen, understand and translate the entire speech into the target language. To do so, the brain of the interpreter works hard.

To get the best delivery during simultaneous interpretation, you require a team of two or more interpreters.

What Is Interpretation And What An Interpreter Does?

Interpretation is the process of relaying oral speech from one language to another. The level of linguistic barrier when people from different language backgrounds come together and take part in the same event is very high. An interpreter makes it feasible for everyone in the room to understand the speaker’s message by translating it in the demanded languages. Additionally, an interpreter has a great understanding of the people’s culture, traditions, and customs into whose language they are interpreting.

When you work closely with an interpreter who works with specific segments, it becomes easy for the interpreter to fully understand and analyze the spoken language before rendering it into the target language. I hope you can understand the difficulty of translating something soon after listening to it.

Now Let Us Go Back To Our Main Query: Why Do You Need Two Simultaneous Interpreters For An Event?

As we explained earlier, simultaneous interpretation is when the interpreter listens to the speaker and then translates in real time after the speaker is done with delivering the source language. Therefore, it requires high-level cognitive skills.

Accuracy is the backbone of any type of interpretation or translation. You must employ different interpreters after 30 minutes of simultaneous interpretation. When the first interpreter is done with 30 minutes, the second interpreter takes the responsibility, and the process continues that way.

When you work with a professional team of interpreters, you don’t need to worry about managing that 30-minute schedule. They are always vigilant about their time to recover. When you hire two interpreters, they work together and offer collaborative effort.

But Is It Mandatory To Hire Two Interpreters For An Event?

You definitely have seen a solo interpreter working for more than two hours. And therefore, your question might be why you would pay for two interpreters. Unfortunately, we all have seen such interpreters and have witnessed how they get lost in their interpretation process, and sometimes they collapse from mental fatigue and believe me or not, mental fatigue is real.

Simultaneous interpretation is highly in demand, and it is no joke. Simultaneous interpretation is stressful, exhausting and tiring. If you want to deliver the best possible listening experience to your audience, you should hire at least two simultaneous interpreters for your next event.

When you try to save money by hiring one, you risk yourself to low-quality interpretation. When you invest money in more than one interpreter, you get the best output and end up having a better chance to have a successful event.