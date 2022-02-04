K-HUG Lights Up Candles for 5th Birthday

News release

Five years ago, the vibrant sound of KHUG 97.5 FM debuted and has grown steadily to become an engaging music service for the Santa Clarita Valley.

K-HUG broadcasts 24/7 and streams worldwide from its KHUG.Rocks website, reaching local listeners as well as those in 145 countries. As a labor of love, an ever-expanding music library is curated by choosing one song at a time. The station now rotates more than 2,800 unique titles. K-HUG’s format provides an eclectic mix of “Rock by Day, Blues by Night” and has incorporated the slogan, “Where The Music Matters,” from day one, which shows its commitment and focus on music.

A part of K-HUG’s programming is “The Down Home Show,” presented Sundays at 12 noon. It’s the only local radio show that devotes a full hour each week to songs recorded by local artists.

“I’m so grateful for the support from our area’s performers. Our local talent receive a unique voice in the SCV community and beyond,” said Henry Urick, CEO of the station, who just goes by Henry when on the air.

“I’m so honored to be a part of this amazing radio station,” said Jim Gustin, host of the weekly, “Jim’s Blues Jam,” heard Sundays at 11 a.m. “It’s purely a labor of love. Henry has a vision of playing great music, free of commercials. Our volunteer DJs have the freedom to play songs that you don’t hear all the time. This is what KHUG is, and what makes it stand out as distinctively different and special.”

“KHUG 97.5 FM has played nearly 44,000 hours of non-stop, commercial-free music in its five years of being on the air,” Urick added. “We thank our generous donors who contribute to help provide this service for our community.”

More information is available on the KHUG.Rocks website. Listeners can email Henry at [email protected] or call the station’s shoutout line at 661-257-2222.