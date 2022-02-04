Local assistant sheriff retires after 31 years of service

Gross, a Santa Clarita Valley native, had a plethora of other assignments prior to this, such as administration, supervision and investigation. In addition, he was in the U.S. Army from 1984 to 1990 and continued his military service in the Air Force Reserve, where he retired as a special agent in the Air Force Office of Special Investigations. Gross served during the Global War on Terrorism, Operations Noble Eagle and Enduring Freedom.

Gross’s wife, Becky Gross, said her husband is a “hard worker, diligent and loyal.”

Gross has been a part of the Santa Clarita community his entire life. As a young boy he delivered newspapers for The Signal and worked at Six Flags Magic Mountain as a teenager. He also attended Saugus High School and College of the Canyons.