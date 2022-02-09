Local student wins Landmark scholarship

News release

Landmark Recovery has named Hannah Greenwald, of Stevenson Ranch, as a recipient of the 2021 Landmark Students of Recovery Scholarship. Greenwald was selected from dozens of scholarship entries nationwide.

Greenwald received $500 for her essay submission about the relationship between substance abuse on college campuses and how administrations can address the issue in a meaningful way.

Greenwald is a junior communication major attending University of California, Santa Barbara. After graduation, she plans to work in media, or particularly as a producer in the television industry.

Incoming or current college students are eligible to apply for the Landmark Students of Recovery Scholarship, with three scholarship opportunities each year in the spring, summer and fall. For more information, visit landmarkrecovery.com/students-of-recovery-scholarship/.

Landmark Recovery, founded in 2016, is an evidence-based addiction recovery organization offering individualized treatment including detox, residential, intensive outpatient, and partial hospitalization. Landmark serves communities in Kentucky, Indiana, Oklahoma, and Nevada along with its sister company, Praxis by Landmark Recovery, that serves the Medicaid population.