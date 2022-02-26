Magic Mountain power outage temporarily closes park

Dan Watson A car caring some of the first riders go through the "Zero G" twist of the new Twisted Colossus coaster at the media preview event at Six Flags Magic Mountain on Wednesday. 052015
Six Flags Magic Mountain was closed for the day on Friday after a power outage took out electricity for the park.  

The power outage was reported shortly after noon, and Southern California Edison officials said, as of 4:30 p.m., that the projected time of restoration was 11:30 p.m. 

“Due to the power outage earlier today, Six Flags Magic Mountain is closed today, February 25 as of 3 p.m.,” said Magic Mountain officials in a tweet. “The park will open as scheduled tomorrow (Saturday).” 

According to SoCal Edison officials, the cause of the outage was “equipment problems.”  

