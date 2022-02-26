Magic Mountain power outage temporarily closes park

Six Flags Magic Mountain was closed for the day on Friday after a power outage took out electricity for the park.

The power outage was reported shortly after noon, and Southern California Edison officials said, as of 4:30 p.m., that the projected time of restoration was 11:30 p.m.

“Due to the power outage earlier today, Six Flags Magic Mountain is closed today, February 25 as of 3 p.m.,” said Magic Mountain officials in a tweet. “The park will open as scheduled tomorrow (Saturday).”

According to SoCal Edison officials, the cause of the outage was “equipment problems.”