Man stabbed following verbal altercation

A man was reportedly stabbed twice during a domestic dispute at 1:24 a.m. Thursday in the 27300 block of Fahren Court in Canyon Country.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, a male and female couple, who were in a prior dating relationship, had a verbal altercation that turned physical. The woman’s cousin, Arriaga said, attempted to separate the couple, but the man produced a knife and stabbed the cousin twice in the arm.

“The victim was transported to a local hospital,” Arriaga added, “and is expected to survive.”

Arriaga said that, as of publication, the incident is pending a report and the investigation remains ongoing.