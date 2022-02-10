Officers: Man rammed, overturned vehicle during argument

Investigators with the California Highway Patrol said they believe that a man last week rammed his car into another, ultimately turning the victim’s vehicle over, in response to an argument.

The call for service was first received by law enforcement minutes before midnight on Feb. 2 and it was reported that a vehicle had internationally rammed another vehicle on the northbound side of Interstate 5 at Calgrove Boulevard.

“The reasoning behind the altercation is still under investigation,” said Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP Newhall Office. “The ramming caused the victim’s vehicle to overturn and both driver and passenger were injured.”

“The suspect was taken into custody for assault with a deadly weapon,” Greengard added.

The 43-year-old man from Lancaster is expected to appear for his arraignment — where a defendant enters a plea of guilty or not guilty to the charges levied against them — on Monday.

He was released on $30,000 bond later that same day.