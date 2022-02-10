Possible 55 mph gusts of wind possible for SCV

Gusts of wind upwards of 55 mph are forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley heading into Thursday, according to officials at the National Weather Service.

The announcement, released on Wednesday, states that a wind advisory is in effect for the area — as well for other communities — from 10 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday at 4 p.m.

“Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected,” read an NWS statement in reference to what residents can expect during the weather event. “Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Southern California Edison website did not list any local scheduled Public Safety Power Shutoffs — a de-energization program by the utility company to preemptively shut off power in certain areas or communities in order to reduce fire danger.

“Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle,” NWS officials said. “Secure outdoor objects.”